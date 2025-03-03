You won't need a flagship Qualcomm phone to enjoy a pair of Wi-Fi earbuds

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Qualcomm has confirmed that Snapdragon 7 chipsets and above will support its XPAN technology.

XPAN allows wireless earbuds to utilize Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to receive audio data.

The technology allows for greater range and the transmission of higher audio quality.

New wireless earbuds utilizing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to beam your favorite tunes to your ears are still relatively scarce, but Qualcomm wants to ensure this tech gets a fair chance. The company confirmed to Android Authority at MWC 2025 that its XPAN audio technology will be supported by more than just its topline chipsets.

The chipmaker mentions that mid-range and flagship silicon, specificially the Snapdragon 7 series and upwards in its pecking order, will receive support for XPAN. This broadened support will allow these earbuds to work with more devices up and down the pricing spectrum.

XPAN, or Expanded Personal Area Network technology, allows supported earbuds to switch between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi seamlessly when required. As a practical example, worn earbuds utilizing this tech may employ Bluetooth when the paired smartphone is in your pocket but expand to Wi-Fi when it’s charging in your room, and you’re gardening, provided the two devices are on the same network.

We’ve already seen the first pair of earbuds that support this technology with the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi making its bow in Barcelona over the weekend. Notably, Xiaomi notes that its XPAN support is available first on the recently announced Xiaomi 15 Ultra. However, with Qualcomm’s confirmation, we do expect it to work with more devices in due course.

