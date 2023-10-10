Snapdragon X: Qualcomm vows to simplify PC chip names, again

Supplied by Qualcomm

TL;DR Qualcomm has announced new branding for its first PC chips with Oryon CPU tech.

The company says these new processors will be called the Snapdragon X series.

Expect to hear more about the Snapdragon X series later this month.

Qualcomm introduced a new naming convention for its smartphone chipsets a couple of years ago, eschewing the Snapdragon 800 branding in favor of Snapdragon 8. Now, the company is switching things up with its PC chips

The US chip designer has announced that its new PC processors using custom Oryon CPU cores will be called the Snapdragon X series.

Qualcomm also vaguely hinted at what to expect with the Snapdragon X series chips, saying we can expect “next-level performance, AI, connectivity, and battery life.”

The firm noted that the Oryon CPU itself will bring a “quantum leap forward in performance and power efficiency.” It added that the combo of CPU and NPU will result in better on-device experiences, pointing to the growing generative AI trend.

Third time’s the charm? We’re glad to see the company adopting a new, simplified naming convention for its PC chipsets, although this is the third go at new branding.

Qualcomm’s first PC processors were revealed in 2017 and 2018 and inherited the Snapdragon 800 naming scheme (e.g. Snapdragon 835/850) from the firm’s smartphone SoCs. But the company transitioned to new branding in 2019 with chips like the Snapdragon 8C and 8CX. This last naming scheme eventually turned into a bit of a mouthful owing to names like the Snapdragon 8CX Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7C Gen 2. So we hope the Snapdragon X series branding doesn’t eventually turn into alphabet soup.

Qualcomm also confirmed that it would reveal more details about the Snapdragon X series at its Snapdragon Summit later this month. We therefore won’t have too long to wait to get more info on the firm’s ambitious PC chipset family.

