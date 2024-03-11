Qualcomm teases new flagship chip that could power your next smartphone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Qualcomm has announced the launch date for its next “flagship” processor.

This could be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 that was leaked last month.

The naming scheme hints at where the SoC would rank in performance compared to other chipsets in the lineup.

Leading global chipmaker Qualcomm has teased the launch of its next flagship Snapdragon SoCs on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Going by recent rumors, we believe the company could be gearing up to announce the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 that leaked last month. If true, the chipset would join the ranks of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the very top of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC list.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 rumored specs

The naming scheme of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 suggests it would sit down below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 ahead of it. We can thank Qualcomm for this confusing alphabet soup of a lineup.

Last month’s leak suggested that the new processor could feature a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 performance cores clocked at 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.84GHz. The SoC could also come with the Adreno 735 SoC.

Furthermore, if the English translation of the Weibo post can be trusted, Qualcomm may be hinting at a focus on AI for the next-gen chipsets.

