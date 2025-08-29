Qualcomm's next Elite processor could have a ridiculously confusing name

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the next Snapdragon 8 Elite chip could be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

This is a major departure from the expected Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or 8 Elite Gen 2 names.

We’re guessing this is because Qualcomm is readying an apparent Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip as well.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite late last year, and this represented a change in naming convention after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We were expecting the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 to launch next month, but it looks like this chip could have an unexpected name change.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that the SM8550 chipset, which we’ve tentatively called the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or 8 Elite Gen 2, will actually be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The name change seems puzzling at first glance, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite only launched last year, so the new chip would effectively be a second-generation Elite smartphone processor rather than a fifth-generation effort.

However, we’ve also recently heard about the SM8445 chipset, which is tipped to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. So the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 name would make sense if Qualcomm wanted to position these processors as two chips in the same family.

In any event, the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is said to be a full-blown flagship processor with custom Oryon cores and a TSMC 3nm process. It’s also believed that there won’t be an SM8835 chipset, which would’ve likely been called the Snapdragon 8s Gen 5.

