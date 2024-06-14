Snapdragon 695, take three: Qualcomm says its new budget chip isn't really new

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 last week, and all the evidence suggested that this was effectively a slightly improved Snapdragon 695. Now, the chipmaker has indeed confirmed that it isn’t a new design.

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 features a part number that’s almost identical to the aging Snapdragon 695 (SM6375-AC versus SM6375) as well as the same 6nm TSMC manufacturing process, but the similarities don’t end here. The two chipsets share the same CPU setup, GPU, modem, camera capabilities, and wireless connectivity suite.

Now, Qualcomm has admitted to Android Authority that the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is an “enhanced” Snapdragon 695:

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is an enhanced version of Snapdragon 695 delivering improved CPU, GPU, and AI performances (sic).

We previously confirmed that the new chipset had a CPU clock speed boost over the Snapdragon 695, but Qualcomm’s emailed statement reveals that the GPU and AI-related bits have also seen a boost.