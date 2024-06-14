Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Snapdragon 695, take three: Qualcomm says its new budget chip isn't really new
- Qualcomm has confirmed to Android Authority that its new Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 isn’t really new.
- The company says the chipset is an ‘enhanced version’ of 2021’s Snapdragon 695.
- This comes after we noticed numerous similarities between the two processors.
Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 last week, and all the evidence suggested that this was effectively a slightly improved Snapdragon 695. Now, the chipmaker has indeed confirmed that it isn’t a new design.
The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 features a part number that’s almost identical to the aging Snapdragon 695 (SM6375-AC versus SM6375) as well as the same 6nm TSMC manufacturing process, but the similarities don’t end here. The two chipsets share the same CPU setup, GPU, modem, camera capabilities, and wireless connectivity suite.
Now, Qualcomm has admitted to Android Authority that the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is an “enhanced” Snapdragon 695:
Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is an enhanced version of Snapdragon 695 delivering improved CPU, GPU, and AI performances (sic).
We previously confirmed that the new chipset had a CPU clock speed boost over the Snapdragon 695, but Qualcomm’s emailed statement reveals that the GPU and AI-related bits have also seen a boost.
Nevertheless, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is clearly a rebranded, slightly upgraded version of an old, practically obsolete processor. That’s disappointing when Qualcomm is producing some truly excellent chips in the upper mid-range and affordable flagship segments, like the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. So we hope the company brings this same energy to the lower mid-range segment.