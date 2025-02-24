Android phone makers now have one fewer excuse to end software updates early

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Qualcomm has announced that smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chips will be eligible for up to eight years of Android OS and security updates.

The program would reduce update costs for manufacturers, but it’s up to phone makers to actually provide the extended support.

The first devices to benefit will be Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones launching with Android 15, with future Snapdragon 8 and 7-series devices also eligible.

Qualcomm has teamed up with Google to extend software and security update support for Android devices. Starting with flagship phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm will now allow manufacturers to offer up to eight years of Android updates and security patches.

For Android fans, this is a big deal. Right now, only Google and Samsung offer seven years of updates for their top devices, while most other brands tap out after three to five years. That leaves millions of users stuck with outdated software, missing out on new features, and, worse, exposed to security vulnerabilities. Qualcomm’s new policy could change that, making Android phones more secure and sustainable.

How does it work? The extended support program leverages Qualcomm’s Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Google’s Project Treble, which separates the Android OS framework from the vendor implementation. This makes it easier to push updates without requiring major changes to the device’s underlying code. Qualcomm’s new program builds on this by offering two upgrades to the Android Common Kernel (ACK), which is the core of the operating system. These upgrades will help keep devices secure and compatible with future Android versions.

The best part is that Qualcomm says this approach reduces costs for manufacturers, making it easier for them to offer longer support. While Qualcomm can’t force every brand to take advantage of this program, the company says it’s already seeing commitments from several manufacturers to keep their devices updated for longer.

Which phones will benefit? The first devices to get this extended support will be smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and launching with Android 15. That should include all the major flagships from this year, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, etc. Phones launching with newer Snapdragon 8 and 7-series devices later this year will also be eligible, which means some mid-range devices should also benefit under this program.

Over time, the program will expand to cover the next five generations of Qualcomm’s chips. However, the final decision on whether to offer eight years of updates will still be up to the manufacturers. One important caveat here is that older Snapdragon chips, meaning anything released before the Snapdragon 8 Elite, won’t be eligible for this program.

While this announcement is a step in the right direction, its impact on the broader Android ecosystem remains to be seen. If widely adopted, this initiative could lead to a new wave of Android devices with longer lifespans, which would be better both for the consumers and the environment.

