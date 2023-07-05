PUBG Mobile: How to change your name and appearance

Keen gamers are diving into PUBG Mobile on Android, as one of the most popular Battle Royale-style games makes an excellent cross-over from PC to mobile.

The game is great, but it’s not perfect. Take my experience with setting up my PUBG Mobile account, name, and appearance. No sooner had I signed up and logged in via Facebook, my gaming account name became my Facebook name. Ouch.

Who plays games with their real name? Nobody, that’s who. And what was I thinking when I didn’t customize my appearance?

If you’re like me, you’ll want to know how to change your name in PUBG Mobile, along with your appearance. Here’s how.

How to reset your appearance

The good news is that you can reset your appearance quite easily. Tencent Games knows that you’ll want to change up your look as you play to keep things fresh. The catch is that you have to first earn as much as 3,000BP – one of the in-game currencies or loot – to do it.

If you have the money, follow these instructions: Open the app to the home screen (main menu). Select Inventory from the menu at the bottom. Tap the Appearance button that appears right next to your character. Make the changes you’d like to your character, then tap OK. Tap Purchase to confirm that you wish to spend the BP to make the change. The exact amount depends on the changes you desire.

How to change your name Back to my original problem: how do you change your name in PUBG Mobile once you’ve set it?

For the longest time, you couldn’t. There was no method built into the game to change your name after you set it. Fortunately, after a series of updates, they added a method to change your name once per day: Rename Cards! Here’s how they work: Open the app to the home screen (main menu). Select Inventory from the menu at the bottom. Tap the crate icon on the right-hand side. Tap the Rename Card (if you have any) and tap Use. Enter your new name and tap OK. You can only change your name once per day.

How to get Rename Cards So how exactly do you get Rename Cards? Well, you probably already have some! They are available as rewards when you level up, and some were given as free rewards when the feature launched.

For those who aren’t so lucky, you’ll have to shell out 180UC to buy a single Rename Card in the store. That’s about five dollars, depending on where you are in the world. You can also earn a small amount of UC by moving up the ranks of the Royale Pass each season.

How to get more BP to pay for an appearance change At the moment, you can’t buy BP in the app, only earn it. Buying BP isn’t yet a ‘feature’ in the game, with the monetization around the in-game currency used for unlocking creates, which is similar to just about every free-to-play game that’s out there at the moment. The current purchasing options are a little strange.

In the meantime, if you need BP, there are many ways to do this in the game.

The biggest one we’ve found so far is linking your account to Facebook, which grants you 2000BP. Given the privacy concerns with Facebook right now, you might have some hesitations on hitting that one, but it’s up to you.

There are also many other small tasks to keep you busy that will unlock BP. For example, Tencent offered a feedback survey via the mailbox to complete for 188BP. That’s an easy one.

For most of the others, you’ll have to keep playing regularly. Daily and weekly missions to complete help you unlock crates, which have BP on offer. These can be as simple as playing a game for the day, all the way to managing to finish in the top 10. Some are easy, some will require a little more work and effort.

By playing the game, you’ll unlock more crates and get more loot and BP. There are also Events, which are often more time-based and quite generous. You can get 200BP by playing three games in a squad or logging in each day for a week. Several Royale Pass rewards are also flat amounts of BP or BP Cards, which double the BP gained for one hour.

There’s also a ranking system for top-tier players that lasts across a season, with skill tiers and unique cosmetic rewards for your rank. Seasons currently last about two months, and there’s plenty of time to make your way through the ranks.

Numerous online sites talk about hacks and cheats to get BP, but this will likely lead to losing your account in the end. Remember when everyone who wall-hacked Fortnite was banned? Good times.

Comments