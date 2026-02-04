PSA: Don't wait for Android 17 Developer Previews

Google launched the Android Canary program for Pixel enthusiasts last year, giving them a chance to try bleeding-edge Android releases before they reach the Beta program. The news was well received by users who don’t mind trading stability for flashy new software features, but some users preferred waiting for Android 17 Developer Previews to roll out. It seems many people missed the memo: there will be no more Android Developer Previews.

As part of its Android Canary program announcement last year, Google said the Canary release channel would replace the Developer Preview program.

Moving forward, the Android platform will have a Canary release channel, which will replace the previous developer preview program. This Canary release channel will function alongside the existing beta program.

Google had mentioned that while the Developer Preview program was a critical part of its release cycle, its structure had limitations. Developer Previews were only available during the earliest part of the Android release cycle (since they were tied to the next designated Android release). Once the platform reached the Beta stage, Developer Previews would end, leaving a gap for features that were promising but not yet beta-ready to have no channel for wider testing and feedback.