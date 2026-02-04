Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
PSA: Don't wait for Android 17 Developer Previews
3 hours ago
- The Android Canary program officially replaces the long-standing Android Developer Preview program.
- Unlike Developer Previews, which were limited to early release cycles, the Canary channel offers a rolling, year-round stream of updates.
- Enthusiasts looking for the latest features should flash the Canary builds or wait for the Android 17 Beta launching in the coming months.
Google launched the Android Canary program for Pixel enthusiasts last year, giving them a chance to try bleeding-edge Android releases before they reach the Beta program. The news was well received by users who don’t mind trading stability for flashy new software features, but some users preferred waiting for Android 17 Developer Previews to roll out. It seems many people missed the memo: there will be no more Android Developer Previews.
As part of its Android Canary program announcement last year, Google said the Canary release channel would replace the Developer Preview program.
Moving forward, the Android platform will have a Canary release channel, which will replace the previous developer preview program. This Canary release channel will function alongside the existing beta program.
Google had mentioned that while the Developer Preview program was a critical part of its release cycle, its structure had limitations. Developer Previews were only available during the earliest part of the Android release cycle (since they were tied to the next designated Android release). Once the platform reached the Beta stage, Developer Previews would end, leaving a gap for features that were promising but not yet beta-ready to have no channel for wider testing and feedback.
The Canary release channel addresses this limitation, providing a continuous, rolling stream of the latest platform builds.
Had Google followed its previous timelines, the first Android 17 Developer Preview builds would have been released in November 2025. Google’s announcement makes it clear that there will be no further Developer Preview builds, so don’t hold your breath for one.
Enthusiasts can flash the latest Android Canary release to get on the bleeding edge of the Android platform. Alternatively, users can wait for the Android 17 Beta program to launch, which should happen in the coming months. You can check out Android’s expected 2026 update and release cycle for the complete timeline.
