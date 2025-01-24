Goodbye Switch 2 leaks, hello PlayStation 6 leaks

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A reliable leaker revealed that the PlayStation 6 chipset’s initial design is ready for fabrication.

It will take several iterations before the final design enters production.

The PS6 may see a 2027 release date if current trends continue.

After years of speculation, the Nintendo Switch 2 was officially revealed last week, but now it’s time for the next generation of leaks to begin. The latest comes from reliable leaker KeplerL2 (via Techspot), and it’s our first real glimpse into what’s in store for Sony’s next console.

According to the leak, the PlayStation 6 chipset is nearing design completion, with the first test production beginning later this year. However, the chipset will likely go through several iterations before entering final production. In previous generations, Sony’s consoles have been released roughly two years after this stage, which implies a 2027 release date.

The overall release gap for Sony’s consoles, which has consistently been seven years, gives further credence to this. The PS3 was released in 2006, the PS4 in 2013, and the PS5 in 2020. Granted, the PlayStation 5 was plagued with shortages in the first few years after its release, so it doesn’t feel like it’s been out for as long. The lack of major game releases hasn’t helped.

If trends continue, the PlayStation 6 may release in 2027.

The chipset itself is being designed in collaboration with AMD. If rumors are true, it will run on AMD’s Zen 6 architecture. Zen 6 is expected to roll out in 2026 for the PC market and utilize TSMC’s 3nm and 2nm processes.

For reference, the PS5 is built on a custom 7nm AMD Zen 2 CPU. KeplerL2 revealed that the GPU will be “an early fork of gfx13,” which would have been AMD’s RDNA 5. That was later scrapped for unified UDNA tech, which is designed to cover both gaming and datacenter GPU requirements. Presumably, this fork will be optimized exclusively for gaming.

If all of this is true, the PS6 should be a significant upgrade over the PS5. We have yet to learn about Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox console, but the 2023 Activision/Blizzard acquisition filings stated that it expects the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles to launch in 2028. If rumors are correct, Sony may also be working on a new handheld, the first true portable Playstation device since 2012’s PlayStation Vita.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like