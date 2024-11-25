Move over PlayStation Portal: Sony may be working on a true Nintendo Switch rival

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony is reportedly working on a handheld gaming device to take on the Nintendo Switch.

The device is expected to make PS5 games playable on the move.

Sadly, the device might be years away from launch.

Sony is reportedly in the early stages of developing a portable handheld console that will make PS5 games playable on the move. Unlike the PlayStation Portal which simply streams games from a paired PS5, Bloomberg reports that the new device could be a full-fledged console to rival the Nintendo Switch.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication reveals that Sony’s new portable may be years away. It’s also possible that the device may not make it to market at all.

It sounds like Sony’s plans are still not set in stone, but the report gives us an idea of what may be in store. The device is said to build on the design of the PlayStation Portal, which Sony apparently wanted to be a standalone gaming console like the Steam Deck. Unfortunately, there’s not much more information to go on right now.

If Sony were to create a handheld console that rivals the Nintendo Switch, especially one designed to play PlayStation games, the consequences could be significant for both the gaming industry and Sony’s position within it. For one, the PlayStation brand could gain a wider appeal depending on how Sony prices the device. The company would also need to decide whether to focus on brand-new, portable-exclusive games or if it would simply allow existing PS5 titles to be playable on the new device.

The Switch has been a massive success due to its hybrid dockable and portable nature. Sony’s entry could create a true alternative to the Switch, particularly if it focuses on more powerful hardware and PlayStation-exclusive titles.

