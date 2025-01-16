Without saying a word, Nintendo just casually revealed the Switch 2

TL;DR Nintendo just revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 on its official YouTube channel and a new landing page.

Originally titled “An update from Nintendo,” the video shows a full render of the new hardware’s changes.

A full Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2 is scheduled for April 2, followed by in-person events worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been leaked to oblivion, but Nintendo has remained stoically quiet for months. Finally, in a video originally titled “An update from Nintendo” (later changed to “Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer”) the company officially revealed the new hardware, while still remaining completely silent. Shortly afterward, a “successor” page about the Switch 2 went public on the official Nintendo website.

The video shows a flashy animated render of the Nintendo Switch 2 console, highlighting key differences like the larger screen size, magnetic Joy Cons, new buttons, an adjustable kickstand, and more. Not a word is spoken throughout the video, which is certainly an interesting way to reveal the most anticipated console of the decade.

The sticks on the Joy Cons are also highlighted several times in the video, which hopefully indicates a new design free from the drift that has plagued the original Joy Cons since launch. There’s also a new physical connector for the Joy Cons on the console itself, which sits in a deep groove along the sides.

Interestingly, the Joy Cons are shown with an accessory that snaps over the connector, with the wrist strap on the back. They can be seen gliding across the table like a computer mouse, so if the small glass lens on the bottom is, in fact, an IR sensor, that would open up a new world of gameplay opportunities.

Like its predecessor, the video shows the Nintendo Switch 2 in handheld and docked mode, with an updated curved dock design that first leaked in December. It also revealed a new Mario Kart game, presumably launching with the console.

While the console will be backwards compatible with most digital and physical Nintendo Switch games, the video notes that not all games may be supported. It also stops short of sharing any information about the internals of the device, although previous leaks have indicated that it will be a significant leap forward. We’re going on eight years since the Switch came out, so that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

A full Nintendo Direct will reveal more about the Switch 2 on April 2, several months away. After that, Nintendo will allow consumers to go hands-on with the device at Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events hosted around the world from April 4 to June 1. Tickets will be available starting tomorrow, January 17, at 12 PM PT on the official Nintendo Switch 2 Experience page. The events will be free, but attendees will be selected via a random lottery.

Unfortunately, that probably means the console won’t launch until Q3, with a holiday release not off the table. The official material released today only states the console is “Releasing in 2025.”

