PS5 size and weight: With or without the box

Are you looking to get a PlayStation 5? You may be wondering what the PS5 weight and dimensions are. We often overlook these details, but it can be important to figure out if the console will fit wherever we want to place it. Additionally, these are important factors to consider for transporting the PlayStation 5. Especially since we found it to be “massive” during our PS5 review.

The PS5 weight and dimensions will vary depending on which version you have. The newest revision of the PS5 is from late 2023. These models are lighter and weigh 3.2kg for the Blu-ray version, while the Digital Edition is 2.6kg. The newer standard PS5 measures 358 × 96 × 216mm. The 2023 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is 358 × 80 × 216mm. Keep reading to learn more about the previous-generation PS5 weight and dimensions, as well as box specifications.

As mentioned in the quick answer above, the PlayStation 5 has different weights, depending on the model you have. Let’s go over each variation.

2023 PS5 weight: 3.2kg

3.2kg 2022 PS5 weight: 3.9kg

3.9kg 2021 PS5 weight: 4.2kg

4.2kg 2020 PS5 weight: 4.5kg 2023 PS5 Digital Edition weight: 2.6kg

2.6kg 2022 PS5 Digital Edition weight: 3.4kg

3.4kg 2021 PS5 Digital Edition weight: 3.6kg

3.6kg 2020 PS5 Digital Edition weight: 3.9kg

What are the dimensions of a PS5

In terms of dimensions, nothing changed between the 2020, 2021, and 2022 versions. The 2023 devices are smaller, though.

2023 PS5 dimensions: 358 × 96 × 216mm

358 × 96 × 216mm 2020-2022 PS5 dimensions: 390 × 104 × 260mm 2023 PS5 Digital Edition dimensions: 358 × 80 × 216mm

358 × 80 × 216mm 2020-2022 PS5 Digital Edition dimensions: 390 × 92 × 260mm

What are the dimensions and weight of a PS5 box

Of course, the console doesn’t come on its own. You’ll get a controller, along with extra accessories. Here are the details if you want to know the box dimensions and weight.

PS5 box dimensions: 475 x 178 x 470mm

475 x 178 x 470mm PS5 Digital Edition box dimensions: 475 x 178 x 432mm PS5 box weight: 6.7kg

6.7kg PS5 Digital Edition box weight: 6.7kg

FAQs

Can a PS5 fit in a backpack? If you take the PS5 out of its box, it should fit in a significantly large backpack. It likely won’t fit on something like a standard Jansport backpack, though. The space will likely be pretty tight, though.

Can a PS5 fit in a carry-on? The standard measurements for a carry-on are 22 x 14 x 9in. This translates to about 559 x 229 x 356mm. This is more than any of the PlayStation 5 models, so the console should fit in a standard carry-on luggage bag.

Does the TSA allow taking a PlayStation 5 on a plane? Whether you are taking it on a carry-on, or checking your luggage in, the TSA has no prohibitions on full-sized video game consoles, such as the Sony PlayStation 5. That said, some airlines may have their own rules regarding this subject.

When is the release date of the late-2023 version of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition? The new versions of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available starting in November 2023, in the USA. The release date may vary in other markets.

