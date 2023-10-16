PS5 won’t connect to the internet? Here’s how to fix it

The PlayStation 5 packs powerful and innovative hardware. With a high-speed internet connection, you can sign into PlayStation Network, explore PlayStation Plus to enable online multiplayer games, download your favorite titles, and update your PS5. However, many have faced difficulties with connecting their PS5 consoles to the internet. Before you rush to the nearest Sony store, use the troubleshooting tricks below to fix internet issues on PS5.

How to fix a PS5 that won’t connect to the internet (Wi-Fi)

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Multiple factors can affect your PS5’s wireless connectivity. Let’s glance over some basics first. If your console is too far from the router with obstacles like walls in between, you may face issues with connecting PS5 to the Wi-Fi network. Place your router near the PS5 and try again.

Restart your PlayStation 5 and power cycle router You can reboot your PS5 and router and get rid of network issues quickly. Press the PS button on your controller. Hit the power icon at the bottom. Select Restart PS5. Now, remove your router from the power source, wait for a few seconds, plug it back in and try connecting to a Wi-Fi network.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network manually If your PS5 doesn’t show your preferred Wi-Fi network, add it manually using the steps below. Open PlayStation Home, go to Settings from the top-right corner and select Network. Navigate to Set Up Internet Connection > Set Up Manually > Use Wi-Fi > Enter Manually menu. Enter Service Set Identifier (SSID), security method, proxy server, and other details. Click OK. You can check your router settings or contact your local ISP to find these details.

Run a network test on PS5 PlayStation 5 comes with a built-in tool to check download and upload connection speeds. If your PS5 is connected to a Wi-Fi network without internet connectivity, run the test connection on it. Head to PlayStation Settings > Network > Connection Status menu. Select Test Internet Connection. Wait for the connection test to complete. The tool confirms the internet connectivity issues. You can reboot the router again, try to improve the Wi-Fi signal, and run the test again.

Tweak DNS server settings Using Google’s free public DNS server fixed PS5 internet issues for several Redditors. It’s worth trying it out on your console. Navigate to PS5 Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection. Select a troubling Wi-Fi network and press the Options button on your controller. Click Advanced Settings. Expand to DNS Settings and select Manual. Enter 8.8.8.8 in the Primary DNS and 8.8.4.4. in the Secondary DNS. Click OK. Try your luck with the internet connectivity on PS5.

Unblock your PS5 from Wi-Fi settings When your little ones spend hours on PS5, you may block the console on your Wi-Fi network. You should unblock it from Wi-Fi settings.

The steps may differ on your local ISP’s app. Open your local ISP’s app and open Connected devices. Find your PS5 under Blocked devices and tap to unblock it. Your home Wi-Fi network should appear under the Network menu on your PS5.

Check your local ISP and PlayStation Network status When your local ISP faces an outage, none of the connected devices will have internet connectivity. You can head to Downdetector and search for your ISP to confirm the issue.

The PlayStation Network servers can also go down for no reason. If you run into issues with playing multiplayer games or see random error codes on your console, visit the PlayStation Network Service Status website. You need to wait for Sony to troubleshoot server-side problems.

Update PS5 system software using a PC or Mac Since you can’t update the PS5 over the internet, use a PC or Mac to install the latest system version. Plug a USB drive formatted as FAT32 or exFAT into a PC or Mac. Create a PS5 folder and an UPDATE subfolder in it. Download the PS5 console update file in the UPDATE folder. Rename it as PS5UPDATE.PUP. Insert the USB drive into the PS5 console. Enter the PS5 Safe Mode by pressing and holding the power button and releasing it after the second beep. Go to Update System Software > Update from USB Storage Device and click OK.

How to fix a PS5 that won’t connect to the internet (LAN cable)

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Some PS5 users prefer an Ethernet connection for robust internet connectivity. If you face issues with accessing the internet on a LAN cable, go over the tricks below.

Try a different LAN port on router You should use another LAN port on your router to establish an internet connection.

Use another Ethernet cable If the Ethernet cable is damaged, try another one to restore the internet connectivity.

Restore default settings on PS5 When none of the tricks work, reset all settings on your PS5. Your PS5 data remains intact. Go to PS5 Safe Mode using the power button trick. Select Restore Default Settings. It restores PS5 settings to default settings and should resolve network-related issues. You can also reset your PS5 from the Safe Mode and erase all the data from the console to start from scratch.

Once you troubleshoot internet connectivity on your PS5, check the top tips and tricks to get the most out of your gaming console. A working internet connection on your PS5 also unlocks access to the top streaming apps to watch your favorite sports events, movies, and TV shows.

