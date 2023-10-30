PS5 controller battery life, and how to make it last longer

While Sony does give you ways of checking the power left on a PlayStation 5‘s DualSense controller, those estimates aren’t exactly precise, and they’re mostly helpful for warning you it’s time to charge. So if you’re concerned about how long you can really keep playing, here’s the hard data on PS5 controller battery life — and more importantly, perhaps, what you can do to stretch that out as far as possible.

What’s the battery life of the PS5’s DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers?

Amazon

With the 1,560mAh battery in the standard DualSense controller, you can expect anywhere between 6 to 12 hours, according to The Shortcut. That’s actually pretty low for a gamepad, given that some Xbox controllers can run for 40 hours or longer. If you’re prone to marathon gaming sessions, you may end up wanting to charge every time you put your PS5 back into rest mode.

Sony

The DualSense Edge uses a 1,050mAh battery, so despite being an upgrade from its sibling in other ways, its battery life is a serious drawback. Tech Radar notes that the controller can run dry in 6 to 7 hours or less. We wouldn’t expect it to last more than a couple of sessions before needing more juice, and it’s probably safer to charge every time you finish playing.

How to improve the battery life of your PS5 controller There are a variety of ways you can extend battery life, and several (but not all) of them are tied to the special features that put such a drain on DualSense controllers in the first place. Use the controller in wired mode when you can. Naturally, if you use your DualSense as a wired controller most of the time, battery life should become a non-issue.

Naturally, if you use your DualSense as a wired controller most of the time, battery life should become a non-issue. Switch from a wired headset to a wireless one. If you’re using a wired headset that connects directly to your controller, it’s tapping into your controller for power. Wireless headsets link directly to your PS5 instead.

If you’re using a wired headset that connects directly to your controller, it’s tapping into your controller for power. Wireless headsets link directly to your PS5 instead. Turn down on-controller speaker volume. If you’re not using a headset at all, consider dialing down the DualSense’s internal speaker a bit. You can manage that (and other controller settings) by going to Settings > Accessories > Controller (General) . For internal audio, continue to Volume (Speaker for Controller) . Be aware that some games might deliver important feedback this way.

If you’re not using a headset at all, consider dialing down the DualSense’s internal speaker a bit. You can manage that (and other controller settings) by going to . For internal audio, continue to . Be aware that some games might deliver important feedback this way. Lower Vibration Intensity. When playing games with frequent vibration, the haptic motors in the DualSense can recruit a lot of power. You probably don’t need strong haptics for a sense of immersion.

When playing games with frequent vibration, the haptic motors in the DualSense can recruit a lot of power. You probably don’t need strong haptics for a sense of immersion. Lower Trigger Effect Intensity. Haptic motors also come into play with the trigger buttons, although only in games that support trigger resistance.

Haptic motors also come into play with the trigger buttons, although only in games that support trigger resistance. Reduce controller brightness. This is less likely to matter than something like vibration intensity, but dimming your DualSense using the Brightness of Controller Indicators menu will technically improve longevity.

This is less likely to matter than something like vibration intensity, but dimming your DualSense using the menu will technically improve longevity. Mute the controller’s onboard microphone. If you’re not using it, that mic is another source of slow drain, since it has to be ready for input. We’re not promising dramatic improvements with these methods. Even an extra hour or two, however, can mean the difference between finishing a section in Elden Ring or Alan Wake II or having your controller die partway through, in which case you’ll be wiring it up anyway.

Comments