That crazy PS3 emulator for Android is dead, but a replacement is already here

TL;DR The developer behind the impressive RPCS3-Android PS3 emulator has released a replacement app called RPCSX-UI-Android.

The replacement app is identical to the old emulator, though.

This comes a week after the developer announced they would discontinue RPCS3-Android and join the RPCSX project.

PlayStation 3 emulation on Android phones sounded like a pipe dream for years, but the developer behind the RPCS3 emulator for PC released RPCS3-Android earlier this year. This emulator indeed runs PS3 games and saw numerous improvements in a short period of time. Unfortunately, the developer recently decided to discontinue the app, but they’re back with a familiar-looking replacement today.

The developer behind the RPCS3-Android app has released a replacement app called RPCSX-UI-Android (h/t: r/emulationonandroid). This is a renamed version of RPCS3-Android, featuring an identical UI. Check out the comparison below.

Otherwise, the overall experience is identical to the old app. That means you’ll need to install PS3 firmware to run the emulator, while games are supported in both ISO and PKG format. The app also supports a virtual gamepad and physical controllers. Much like the final RPCS3-Android release, you also have a virtual home button that gives you quick access to save states, a screenshot shortcut, screen recording functionality, and more. However, the new app brings some under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes compared to the final release of the old app.

The replacement app comes just a week after the RPCS3-Android app was discontinued and the developer joined the RPCSX project. Either way, you should switch to the new app if you want updates and improvements as the old emulator won’t be supported anymore.

It’s also worth stressing that this demanding emulator is still in the early stages of development. So don’t be surprised if your favorite games don’t run well (if at all) or if your phone runs hot.

