The impossible PS3 emulator for Android now supports Bluetooth controllers

TL;DR The RPCS3-Android emulator has now been updated with Bluetooth controller support.

This allows you to play PS3 games on your Android device using a mobile controller, Xbox gamepad, and more.

This new update also adds initial support for game folders and fixes several issues.

The RPCS3-Android emulator was released roughly a month ago, and it achieved the amazing feat of running PlayStation 3 games on a smartphone. It’s still in early development, but things have been moving very quickly. Now, the developer has added Bluetooth controller support to the app.

RPCS3-Android version alpha 6 was released on the developer’s GitHub page yesterday (March 24), and the most notable addition is Bluetooth controller support. The app had some support for USB-C gamepads and apparently supported some PlayStation controllers, but this opens the door to a wide variety of mobile and console controllers.

I can confirm that my Xbox One S controller worked just fine when playing Afterburner Climax, with all the buttons automatically mapped. However, it looks like there’s no way to remap these keys or disable the virtual gamepad overlay right now. But again, the app has only been around for roughly a month, and it’s amazing that any games run at all.

This latest version also lays the groundwork for game folder support, improves the virtual pad, and fixes various issues (including a black screen after games are installed). It also comes after a major update last week brought a settings menu to the app. This menu lets you tweak everything from resolution and frame limit to audio settings and more.

Either way, we’re expecting plenty more features to come to the emulator in the coming months. But you shouldn’t hold your breath if you’re hoping to run Metal Gear Solid 4 on your old budget phone, as PS3 emulation is pretty demanding right now.

