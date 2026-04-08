PS3 emulation on PC just got a welcome performance boost

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The RPCS3 team has announced a new breakthrough in emulating the PlayStation 3 on PC.

This breakthrough centers on emulating the console’s notoriously complex Synergistic Processing Units.

These improvements mean you can expect better performance in games like Twisted Metal and Gran Turismo 5.

PlayStation 3 emulation is still a tough task in 2026, as the original console had esoteric internals, to say the least. RPCS3 on PC is the most capable PS3 emulator today, and the development team has just delivered a welcome performance boost.

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The RPCS3 team announced on Twitter that it made a new breakthrough in emulating the PS3’s notorious Cell CPU. More specifically, the breakthrough concerns the SPUs (Synergistic Processing Units). A developer named Elad apparently discovered new “SPU usage patterns” which helped them to better optimize the emulator’s code on PC.

We have achieved a new breakthrough on emulating PS3’s Cell CPU! Elad discovered new SPU usage patterns and coded ways to generate more optimised PC code from them – benefitting all games! Twisted Metal, one of the most SPU-intensive games, sees a 5-7% Average FPS improvement. pic.twitter.com/x29X4C5JnV — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) April 3, 2026

So what does this mean for performance? Well, the team explained that these optimizations benefit all games. It added that Twisted Metal, which heavily relies on the SPUs, sees average FPS performance improve by 5 to 7%. The team added that these tweaks also benefit low-end to high-end CPUs.

“We have even received reports from a user running a dual-core Athlon 3000G CPU showing improved audio rendering and slightly better performance in Gran Turismo 5,” the developers explained. Either way, this breakthrough means some games that didn’t quite run at playable speeds on your PC might actually be playable.

The SPUs were easily the most complex bit of silicon inside the PS3. Many early PS3 titles didn’t effectively utilize the SPUs, as they were considered a headache to work with. This often resulted in games that ran worse than their Xbox 360 counterparts. However, developers who learned to make better use of these processing units were able to create some fantastic-looking games, such as Killzone 2 and 3, the Uncharted series, and The Last of Us.

There’s no word if these optimizations will come to Arm-based builds of RPCS3, and potentially PS3 emulators on Android phones. But it could theoretically deliver significant performance gains on more constrained devices like smartphones.

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