This long-running PS1 emulator for Android just got Google Drive support

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The venerable ePSXe emulator for Android has just received Google Drive support.

This means you can upload your virtual memory cards and save states to the cloud.

The update also brings Google’s Oboe Sound Engine for low-latency audio.

Duckstation is the best PS1 emulator on Android right now, but ePSXe is another great choice. The latter emulator has been around for well over a decade now, and it just got a notable update.

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The ePSXe team just released version 2.0.19 of the emulator (h/t: r/EmulationOnAndroid), and arguably the biggest addition is Google Drive support. More specifically, you can store your virtual memory cards and save states in your Drive.

This is a fantastic addition, as you can easily pick up where you left off if you decide to play games on another device. It should also serve as a welcome backup solution if something happens to your device. In saying so, the emulator has supported Dropbox for years now. However, Google Drive will likely be more convenient for most people as it comes with your Google account.

Another notable feature coming to ePSXe is support for Google’s Oboe Sound Engine. The team says this feature enables lower-latency audio, which might be handy if you’re using Bluetooth earphones in particular.

In any event, we’re glad that this long-running emulator is still getting updates after all these years. Duckstation might be the more modern emulator, but ePSXe’s modest requirements (Android Lollipop, 1GHz single-core CPU, 256MB of RAM) mean it’s still worth a download if you’ve got an ancient Android device.

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