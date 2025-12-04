Proton’s latest addition takes aim at Google Sheets and Excel

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Proton has launched Proton Sheets, an encrypted spreadsheet tool inside Proton Drive.

It offers real-time collaboration, formulas, charts, and full end-to-end encryption.

Sheets is rolling out gradually and is free for all Proton Drive users.

Spreadsheets might make you roll your eyes, but there’s a decent chance you have to use them from time to time. Proton now wants to assist with that job without seeing any of your data, and it’s introducing a new option to do it. The company has launched Proton Sheets, a fully encrypted spreadsheet tool built into Proton Drive.

According to Proton’s blog, Sheets is rolling out gradually, so you might not see it in your Drive account immediately. The service operates like a standard spreadsheet editor, but it adds end-to-end encryption to everything, including metadata such as filenames. Proton says this means even the company can’t view the contents of your sheets, positioning the tool as a privacy-first alternative to Google Sheets and Excel, which the company argues can expose businesses to data harvesting and AI training.

Sheets supports real-time collaboration, built-in formulas, charts, shared editing, and access from any device. You can also import existing CSV or XLS files and export encrypted files if you need them elsewhere. Anyone with a Proton Drive account can use Sheets for free.

The launch fills a gap in Proton’s growing workspace lineup, following Proton Docs. The blog post pitches Sheets as a way for small businesses, journalists, NGOs, and privacy-focused teams to work without worrying that sensitive data could be scanned or monitored by third parties.

Proton Sheets is available via drive.proton.me under the “New” menu once it reaches your account.

