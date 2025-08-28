Proton offers a new lifeline for when the unexpected happens

TL;DR Proton has rolled out a new feature called Emergency Access.

This feature allows paid users to pick five trusted contacts who can gain access to their account in case anything happens.

Users can allow their trusted contacts to access their account immediately or after a custom set period of time.

We all have crucial information stored in the various apps we use. For instance, you could have an important message sitting in your inbox, logins in your password manager, or financial information stashed away where you keep your files. But what if something happens to you, and the people close to you need access to that information? Proton has a new feature that could help in such a situation.

The privacy-focused online services provider has rolled out a new feature called Emergency Access. It allows you to pick trusted contacts who will be able to gain access to your accounts if necessary. The feature is aimed at ensuring your information remains accessible in the event something happens to you, like illness, death, or an accident.

As Proton explains, you’ll be able to choose up to five people to be your trusted contacts. You can decide whether to allow a trusted contact to access your account immediately or after a custom set amount of time. This period can be anywhere from days to months. Additionally, if a trusted contact requests access, you can approve or deny the request. If you do nothing, then the request will be approved automatically after the designated waiting time.

You’ll also have control over your emergency contacts after they are set. This means you can set access conditions, revoke access, and modify your contacts as you see fit.

Unfortunately, this new feature won’t be available to free users. You’ll need to sign up for a Proton Mail, VPN, Pass, Drive, or the Unlimited plan. On top of that, your emergency contacts will also need a Proton account.

