Hot deals: Take an awesome portable projector home for as low as $135

These offers are all available from Amazon. Most are “limited time deals.” The only exception is the XGIMI Elfin Flip, which has a timer that ends in a bit over four hours. If you want that one, you might want to act quickly.

Yaber Projector L2s Home Cinema

Our friends at SoundGuys.com have already reviewed the Yaber L2s, and they were pretty happy with it, considering the ultra-low price point. The $134.98 price is actually an all-time low one, and I can’t believe you can get a projector this good for such a price.

The L2s is simple, clean, and compact. The fan is also pretty quiet, which is always a concern with projectors—these things can get hot! Its user-friendliness also makes it a great acquisition for casual users and regular consumers.

There will obviously be better projectors out there, but they will all have difficulty beating this one’s value per dollar. It gets pretty good specs, such as a Full HD resolution and a 700-lumen brightness. The projection can be expanded up to 150 inches, essentially turning any space into a small theater.

You won’t even need separate speakers, as the Yaber L2s features a couple of 8W speakers powered by JBL. It sounds pretty good for a projector! This is refreshing because projectors usually get the shorter end of the stick in terms of audio quality.

If I had to complain about anything, it would be that it has no built-in smart TV operating system. We can’t get too picky when a decent projector is this affordable, though, and getting a smart TV dongle is pretty cheap. You can use anything with an HDMI connection, really.

Oh, and keep in mind the Yaber L2s has no integrated battery. It will need to be plugged in to work.

Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector

If you want a bit of an upgrade, the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is quite the gem. I personally own and use this one, and I love it! My co-worker Kaytlin also gave the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector a very positive review.

This one is actually portable. Not only because of its small size and integrated handle, but also because it has a built-in battery that can keep the device running for 2.5 hours on a full charge. There’s no need to be tethered to a wall here!

The image is pretty nice, too, featuring a Full HD resolution at a 450-lumen brightness. You can project at up to 120 inches, too, which is still huge. Just keep your expectations in check. It won’t look amazing under the sun or in a very bright room.

In terms of audio, you get the same JBL-powered 8W dual speakers. Believe me when I tell you this sound quality is too good for a projector. They are louder and clearer than any projector speakers I have personally heard. It’s also nice that you can use this in audio mode, so it essentially doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. The battery life extends to about 18 hours when only using it for audio!

It also lacks a smart TV OS; again, you can use anything with HDMI compatibility. Yaber actually sells its own Google TV dongle for this one if you want to purchase it separately.

XGIMI Elfin Flip Portable Projector

The XGIMI Elfin Flip stands out because of its unique design. The frame can literally flip and become a base for the projector. This makes it pretty portable, as it measures 326 x 290 x 98mm when flipped shut, about the size of a larger book. For example, it will fit much more nicely in a backpack, as it has a thinner profile.

This one can also display a large image of up to 150 inches, far surpassing any usual television. It projects a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a 400-lumen brightness. You’ll get a couple of 3W speakers, so it still requires no external speaker.

Here’s the first significant upgrade in this list: this one actually has an integrated smart TV operating system! While it has HDMI and USB inputs for local playback, you won’t really need them. XGIMI OS gives you direct access to apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, XGIMI TV, and more. The remote is really nice, too.

Now, while the integrated smart TV OS is very convenient, this one doesn’t come with a built-in battery. I guess nothing can be perfect, right? You’ll need to keep it plugged in to use it. Otherwise, it is looking like a great option.

Again, just get it soon, because the offer ends in about 4 hours from the time of this posting!

Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector

If you can spend a bit more, the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector is a sweet treat. Now, this one is truly portable. For starters, it is tiny at 3.15 x 3.15 x 6.30in, and could even fit in a larger pants pocket. Additionally, it actually has a battery, so you can use it anywhere. Battery life is pretty standard for portable projectors at 2.5 hours.

While smaller, the Anker NABULA Capsule 3 is quite capable. It can still project a 120-inch display at a Full HD resolution. That said, the brightness is slightly lower than usual, at 200 lumens. It still offers a pleasant experience in the dark, though. Additionally, you’ll get a couple of 8W speakers, which is quite impressive considering the size of the unit.

You won’t need an external source, either. It comes with Google TV built in, which means you get full access to the Google Play Store and all its apps. And like any other Google TV device, it supports Chromecast. These are all limited time deals, and one is a lightning deal that ends soon! If you’re getting any of these, you might want to act quickly.

