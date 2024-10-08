Prime Day drops Galaxy Tab A9 Plus to just $2 off all-time low

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you missed the record price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus back in Amazon’s July Prime Day sale, you’re getting a second bite of the cherry today. The Prime Big Deals Days sale is effectively a Prime Day 2, and the promotion has dropped the cheap Android tablet almost back to that all-time low price. It’s available today for just $151.99. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $151.99 ($68 off)

The offer is for Amazon Prime subscribers, but those not already signed up can still capitalize on it. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to the service, which you can use to unlock this dal and the thousands of others that are available until tomorrow night. You can then enjoy Prime membership for the rest of the month and cancel the subscription before you get charged.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price. See price at Amazon Save $68.00

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus brings a solid set of upgrades from its predecessor. It features a larger 11-inch display with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate, enhancing the user experience for streaming and light gaming. Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, it offers better performance than the previous generation, especially with the option to upgrade to 8GB of RAM. The tablet’s sturdy design, quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and inclusion of a headphone jack make it a solid choice for media consumption. It’s good value at full price, so it’s even better at 31% off.

Hit the widget above to catch the deal while you can.

