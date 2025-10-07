Deal alert: Save a record 38% on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Amazon’s Big Deal Days are finally here, and if you’re into top-tier tech, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is dropping down to its lowest price yet. It caught a bit of heat at its launch price, but it’s a much different prospect at a hefty $415 off. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $684.99 ($415 off)

For a short time, you can save 41% off the retail price, bringing it down to $684.99 from $1,099.99. That’s the most significant discount we’ve ever seen on the Android phone, with even the previous Prime sale dropping it only as far as $699.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $415.00 Prime Deal

The Galaxy S25 Edge made headlines earlier this year for its ultra-slim profile and lightweight design. It’s just 5.8mm thick and weighs about 163 grams, all packed in a titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers crisp visuals with its 120 Hz refresh rate, while the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chip ensures smooth performance, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera system, which features MP 200MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. The battery doesn’t lag behind either, offering fast charging that gets you up to 55% in about 30 minutes.

Just a heads up, these deals are for Prime members only. If you’re not signed up yet, there’s a 30-day free trial available. Making the most out of Prime Day might be a free month subscription away.

