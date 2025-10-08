Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Prime Day slashes the OnePlus Watch 3 price to its lowest point so far
1 hour ago
Looking to snag a great deal on one of the best smartwatches out there? Right now, the OnePlus Watch 3 is available for just $249.99, giving you a 17% discount from its usual $299.99 price. This makes it the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for this watch.
The OnePlus Watch 3 caters well to tech enthusiasts or fitness buffs alike. Weighing just under 38 grams without the strap, it features a stainless-steel case that’s both tough and stylish. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, and it runs on Wear OS, ensuring a smooth, user-friendly experience.
With over 100 workout modes and all the essential health tracking features like heart rate, SpO₂, and more, this watch is a reliable companion for all your fitness journeys. It’s powered by dual processors ensuring efficiency and speed, and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and even NFC. All these fantastic features come with a long-lasting battery, capable of offering up to seven days in power saver mode, or fast charging when you’re in a rush.
Just a heads up, these deals are only for Prime subscribers. Don’t worry if you’re not one yet, as the 30-day trial option is there to get in on the action.
