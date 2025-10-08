Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Wearables and health

Prime Day slashes the OnePlus Watch 3 price to its lowest point so far

The best smartwatch for battery life is down to just $249.99 for the first time.
By

1 hour ago

A male user wears a OnePlus Watch 3 on wrist.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Looking to snag a great deal on one of the best smartwatches out there? Right now, the OnePlus Watch 3 is available for just $249.99, giving you a 17% discount from its usual $299.99 price. This makes it the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for this watch.

OnePlus Watch 3 for $249.99 (17% off)

The OnePlus Watch 3 caters well to tech enthusiasts or fitness buffs alike. Weighing just under 38 grams without the strap, it features a stainless-steel case that’s both tough and stylish. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, and it runs on Wear OS, ensuring a smooth, user-friendly experience.

OnePlus Watch 3
OnePlus Watch 3
AA Recommended
OnePlus Watch 3
The OnePlus Watch 3 brings Wear OS 5, better battery, & lots more!
The OnePlus Watch 3 is the brand’s latest flagship smartwatch, bringing key upgrades like a refined titanium alloy design, a functional rotating crown, and impressive battery life. It runs the latest Wear OS 5 software out of the box and is powered by a dual-chip architecture with the Snapdragon W5 and a new efficiency chipset. The watch also introduces enhanced health tracking, a new “360 Mind and Body” feature, and improved GPS accuracy.
See price at Amazon
Save $50.00
Prime Deal

With over 100 workout modes and all the essential health tracking features like heart rate, SpO₂, and more, this watch is a reliable companion for all your fitness journeys. It’s powered by dual processors ensuring efficiency and speed, and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and even NFC. All these fantastic features come with a long-lasting battery, capable of offering up to seven days in power saver mode, or fast charging when you’re in a rush.

Just a heads up, these deals are only for Prime subscribers. Don’t worry if you’re not one yet, as the 30-day trial option is there to get in on the action.

DealsNews
Amazon Prime DayDealsOnePlus Watch
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.