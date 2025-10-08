Prime Day slashes the OnePlus Watch 3 price to its lowest point so far

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Looking to snag a great deal on one of the best smartwatches out there? Right now, the OnePlus Watch 3 is available for just $249.99, giving you a 17% discount from its usual $299.99 price. This makes it the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for this watch. OnePlus Watch 3 for $249.99 (17% off)

The OnePlus Watch 3 caters well to tech enthusiasts or fitness buffs alike. Weighing just under 38 grams without the strap, it features a stainless-steel case that’s both tough and stylish. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, and it runs on Wear OS, ensuring a smooth, user-friendly experience.

OnePlus Watch 3 OnePlus Watch 3 The OnePlus Watch 3 brings Wear OS 5, better battery, & lots more! The OnePlus Watch 3 is the brand’s latest flagship smartwatch, bringing key upgrades like a refined titanium alloy design, a functional rotating crown, and impressive battery life. It runs the latest Wear OS 5 software out of the box and is powered by a dual-chip architecture with the Snapdragon W5 and a new efficiency chipset. The watch also introduces enhanced health tracking, a new “360 Mind and Body” feature, and improved GPS accuracy. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Prime Deal

With over 100 workout modes and all the essential health tracking features like heart rate, SpO₂, and more, this watch is a reliable companion for all your fitness journeys. It’s powered by dual processors ensuring efficiency and speed, and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and even NFC. All these fantastic features come with a long-lasting battery, capable of offering up to seven days in power saver mode, or fast charging when you’re in a rush.

Just a heads up, these deals are only for Prime subscribers. Don’t worry if you’re not one yet, as the 30-day trial option is there to get in on the action.

