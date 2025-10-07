Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Prime deal: Save 25% on the Kindle Colorsoft and upgrade your reading experience
41 minutes ago
The Prime Day sale has something for everyone, including bookworms. If you’ve been eyeing the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, then this deal might be hard to resist. The trusty e-reader is dropping in price from $279.99 to $209.99, marking its lowest price since it launched last year.
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition for $209.99 (25% off)
Designed with book lovers in mind, this Kindle features a stunning seven-inch E-Ink display that showcases color beautifully, particularly with its ability to display over 4,000 muted hues. If that sounds intriguing, you’ll also love the adjustable lighting system. With 24 LEDs, it’s optimized for any lighting condition, making midnight reading much more comfortable.
Storage is impressive too, packing in 32GB so you can download your entire library and then some. It’s perfect for graphic novel fans who want those vivid pages without sacrificing space. With this Kindle, you won’t worry about splashes either, thanks to its waterproof build.
If battery anxiety gets to you, up to ten weeks of battery life should put you at ease. Additionally, you can charge via USB-C or wirelessly, which is extremely convenient.
Don’t forget, these discounts are just for Prime members. So if you’re not in the club, it may be a good time to join, or at least try the 30-day free trial. Dive in and enjoy the savings while they last!
