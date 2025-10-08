Light up your Prime Day with these excellent Govee smart lighting deals

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Prime Day sales are the ideal time to upgrade your home lighting setup, and we’ve spotted some of the top offers in that regard. The Govee lineup of smart lights, indoor and out, is seeing some of its best deals ever right now. From table and floor lamps to vibrant outdoor setups, here are five standout deals worth checking out.

Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL for $143.99 (20% off)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL is great for mood lighting, but it also doubles as a compact Bluetooth speaker with JBL’s tuning built in. It packs 210 individually controllable LEDs, so you can create anything from a warm study glow to a mini light show synced to your music. It’s portable, too, with a 4.5-hour battery life, and it connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for full smart home control. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

Govee Floor Lamp 2 for $99.99 (39% off)

At nearly 40% off, the Floor Lamp 2 is one of the best-value Govee products in this sale. It can hit up to 1,725 lumens and shift between warm and cool whites or a full RGBIC color range. With 80 preset scenes, music sync, and integration with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home, it’s both bright and genuinely smart. Setup can take a minute, but once it becomes a part of your routine, it’s a great addition to any modern space.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2 for $109.99 (39% off)

Outdoor lighting doesn’t get much easier than this. These second-gen Smart Outdoor String Lights are brighter than before, pushing 65 lumens per bulb and customizable across each LED. Choose from 47 preset scenes or design your own in the Govee Home app. They’re IP65-rated for weather resistance and compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter. Whether you’re setting up for backyard dinners or patio parties, this deal makes it a perfect time to upgrade.

Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Lights for $119.99 (40% off)

Govee

If you want something bold, these flexible 32.8-foot rope lights can turn your backyard or balcony into a full-blown lightscape. You get 16 million colors, 64 lighting scenes, and IP67-rated durability — so rain or shine, they’re ready to go. The music sync mode is perfect for parties, and the Govee Home app makes it easy to match the vibe to the moment. Just remember to keep the adapter sheltered from the weather.

Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Lights (32.8ft) Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Lights (32.8ft) Great for creative smart home builders The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 can be twisted and fitted into unique designs and with newly-added Matter support, they're a great fit for almost any smart home. See price at Amazon Save $80.00 Prime Deal

Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp for $139.99 (22% off)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Uplighter is one of Govee’s newest additions, combining a triple-function design in one sleek package: an uplight, RGBIC midsection, and focused downlight for reading or work. It connects with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter, and supports around 80 preset scenes, music-sync effects, and circadian rhythm lighting. At 22% off, it’s a good chance to try one of Govee’s most versatile floor lamps to date.

Prime Day offers like these are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage. If you’re planning to revamp your lighting setup this season, these Govee deals are a bright place to start.

