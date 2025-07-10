Prime Day sale slashes the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus price by $165

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

We love a high-performance tablet, and if you’re the same, there’s a significant deal available right now in the Prime Day sale. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is currently available at a discounted price of $834.99, down from its regular price of $999.99. We were certainly impressed with it in our review, and it’s even more appealing at this marked-down price. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for $834.99 (17% off)

This tablet boasts a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and vibrant visuals, while an anti-reflective coating makes it easier on the eyes. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and 12GB of RAM, making it an excellent choice for multitasking or gaming. Whether you’re using the AI features for real-time transcription or designing with the Sketch to Image feature, the Tab S10 Plus enhances productivity and creativity.

With its slim 5.6mm design, this slate remains portable at 571g, yet robust with IP68 water and dust resistance. The inclusion of an S Pen enables precise input, while the 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures you stay powered throughout the day. Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the tablet also promises up to seven years of software updates.

Most Prime Day deals, including this one, are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you don’t have a membership yet, you might want to consider the 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer and more.