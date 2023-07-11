Prime Day drops the Apple Watch Series 8 below $300 for the first time

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Not even the discount-averse Apple brand can resist dropping some deal gems on Amazon Prime Day. Today only, you can score all-time-low prices on the latest models of the Apple Watch lineup. Both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) are on sale, with big markdowns on several variants of each.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. From the premium design with a Retina display to the advanced health tracking and watchOS 9, it’s an all-around top package. The base model of the wearable is down to just $299 for the first time, saving you $100.

Folks with less of the budget allocated to a wearable may be more interested in the Apple Watch SE 2, which brings many of the best aspects of its more extravagant big brother to a more streamlined device. It looks good, has a rapid S8 processor, and has many of the tracking metrics that the Series 8 boasts. At a Prime Day price of just $199 for the base model, you can’t go far wrong.

Unlike most of Prime Day, these Prime Apple Watch deals end tonight. The links above will take you to them.

