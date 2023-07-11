Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Prime Day drops the Apple Watch Series 8 below $300 for the first time
Not even the discount-averse Apple brand can resist dropping some deal gems on Amazon Prime Day. Today only, you can score all-time-low prices on the latest models of the Apple Watch lineup. Both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) are on sale, with big markdowns on several variants of each.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. From the premium design with a Retina display to the advanced health tracking and watchOS 9, it’s an all-around top package. The base model of the wearable is down to just $299 for the first time, saving you $100.
Folks with less of the budget allocated to a wearable may be more interested in the Apple Watch SE 2, which brings many of the best aspects of its more extravagant big brother to a more streamlined device. It looks good, has a rapid S8 processor, and has many of the tracking metrics that the Series 8 boasts. At a Prime Day price of just $199 for the base model, you can’t go far wrong.
Here’s a rundown of all of the ways you can save on each variant of the wearables:
- Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm, GPS) for $199 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm, GPS) for $229 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm, GPS & Cellular) for $249 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm, GPS & Cellular) for $279 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) for $299 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS) for $329 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS & Cellular) for $399 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS & Cellular) for $429 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS, Stainless Steel) for $599 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS & Cellular, Stainless Steel) for $649 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS & Cellular, Gold Stainless Steel) for $699 ($100 off)
Remember that you’ll need a Prime membership to snap up these offers, but activating a 30-day free trial will sort that out, and you can cancel right after or keep the subscription for the rest of the month without paying a dime.
Unlike most of Prime Day, these Prime Apple Watch deals end tonight. The links above will take you to them.