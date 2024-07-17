Get a new 4K UHD TV for up to 42% off with these Prime Day deals

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The clock’s ticking on Amazon Prime Day 2024, and what do you have to show for it? Some new earbuds? A nice fitness tracker? We admire that kind of restraint, but this is one of the biggest days of the year for bargains that we’re talking about — if you’re ever going to splurge, it might as well be now, and have we got some suggestions for you.

How’s your TV situation looking these days? Is that 1080p set starting to feel a bit blurry? Are you tired of seeing those UHD icons on your favorite streaming apps, and having to live with the knowledge you’re only getting half (technically, a quarter) of the viewer experience you could be enjoying? Or does that 50-inch model you bought a few years ago seem smaller and smaller every time you come back from your friend’s place? Stop waiting for an invitation to upgrade, and check out these big-screen 4K TVs on sale right now.

Let’s start with this Hisense 65-inch 4K option with Amazon Fire TV, model U6HF. While this one’s available in various sizes, the 65-inch deal for Prime Day strikes the best balance between size and discount out of all of them with a price of just $450 — that’s down 40% from the regular $750. This one is Amazon’s second best-selling QLED model out of all that it offers, so you know you’re in good company.

Liking the sound of that Fire TV action? We’ve got another model worth looking at, this time direct from Amazon itself, with this 75-inch 4K screen from its Omni series, on sale for Prime Day at $700 — a 33% discount off its $1,050 list price. While this isn’t one of the pricier QLED Omni models, it still supports HDR playback, including Dolby Vision. And to sweeten the deal, Amazon’s throwing in 6 free months of MGM+.

Been having a good year so far and have a little extra cash burning a hole in your wallet? What better way to lighten the load than with a nice, big mini LED TV? This LG 75-inch 4K QNED model uses a mini LED backlight for exceptionally even brightness and extreme contrast levels. Technically, this sale isn’t a part of Prime Day, but you can still pick this TV up for a highly discounted $1,500 — or 42% off the $2,600 LG wants for this baby.

Whichever option you go with, get ready for your living room to become the go-to entertainment destination for everyone you know. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

