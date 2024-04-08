The PPSSPP emulator will come to the App Store this year (if Apple allows it)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The creator of PPSSPP has confirmed that he’ll bring the PSP emulator to the Apple App Store later this year if Apple offers file picker access.

Apple updated its App Store guidelines to allow emulators, but it’s not 100% clear whether people can use their own game files.

One of the most popular emulators on Android today is PPSSPP, but it’s not available on Apple’s App Store as the iPhone maker didn’t allow emulators. Apple recently changed its App Store guidelines to allow emulators, and it sounds like the PPSSPP developer is ready to go.

PPSSPP creator Henrik Rydgård has now confirmed in a blog post that he will bring the PSP emulator to the Apple App Store if the iPhone maker allows emulators that let users pick their own files.

“If it turns out that the rules now allow emulators with ISO/ROM pickers, PPSSPP will come to the App Store later this year. If not, well, it won’t!” he wrote.

There’s some ambiguity regarding Apple’s App Store guidelines on emulators. The guidelines suggest that Apple won’t allow emulators with built-in file pickers. Instead, emulators might only be allowed if games are provided inside the app (or as an in-app download).

The vast majority of video game emulators don’t include games, as the developers don’t own the rights to these titles. Instead, users are typically required to download/rip/dump their own game files to use with the emulator. So emulators on the App Store could be severely restricted if Apple doesn’t offer file picker access. Clearly, Rydgård thinks file picker access is indispensable for a PPSSPP release on the App Store.

Another notable question is whether Apple will allow emulators on the App Store to use just-in-time (JIT) compilation. Fortunately, Rydgård noted that he doesn’t need to use this performance-boosting technique on iPhones as “PPSSPP doesn’t need JIT to perform well on modern Apple CPUs.”

