Hot deals: High-capacity power banks that are still portable

Powkey Portable Power Station 200W

Discounted with a $50 coupon The Powkey Portable Power Station 200W has long been a respected model in the world of battery packs. It came out at a time when this level of power was a bit unheard of in something so portable. Now it has some competitors, but it is still an excellent alternative for those who want a high-capacity battery pack that is actually portable. It measures 7.87 x 1.81 x 5.71 inches and weighs three pounds.

While pretty small, it comes with a hefty 146Wh battery capacity, which is equivalent to about 42,000mAh. For perspective, keep in mind that an average smartphone has a battery of about 5,000mAh.

You get plenty of options with this one, too. For starters, it has two AC outlets, which is already rare for something this small. There are also four USB-A outlets, a 12V port, and a 15V input. This means you can recharge it using solar panels! It has a 200W max output, but that can mainly be achieved using the AC outlets.

Anker 548 Power Bank

Discount only for Prime members If you need an upgrade and don’t mind carrying something a bit bigger, the Anker 548 Power Bank is a really nice camping companion. It measures 4.59 x 4.59 x 8.17 inches and weighs in at 5.1 pounds.

That said, it does feature a larger 60,000mAh battery capacity, and it has some extras many of you will love. For starters, it has a retractable light on top, which you can use to add ambient lighting to dark places.

It only has two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. One of the USB-C ports can output 60W, while the other is limited to 27W. The USB-A connections can reach 18W. Additionally, it has a solar panel input.

GRECELL T300 Portable Power Station

Automatic limited time deal Now, if you need some more power, this is my favorite power station that is still easy to carry around. It has a much larger 230.88Wh battery capacity, which is enough to fully charge an average smartphone about 25 times. It can do much more than juice your phone up, though.

The GRECELL T300 has a 330W stable output, with support for 600W surges. This means it can also power things like laptops, tablets, or even smaller appliances.

Despite having so much power, it is still pretty portable at 9.61 x 6.72 x 6.97 inches and 7.3 pounds. Port availability is pretty nice, too. It has an AC outlet, which is the one that can handle those higher wattages. Additionally, there are two USB-C outlets with a 60W output, and there are also a couple of 18W USB-A connections. Additionally, you can take advantage of a car socket output.

This one also has a light, and I would argue it’s a more helpful one, as it is more like an actual flashlight, as opposed to a lamp-style general light. And like the other options, it also supports solar panel input. Catch these deals while you can! While not the most exciting, these middle-ground batteries are the most helpful. I have plenty of batteries I test for content here at Android Authority, and the GRECELL T300 is the one I use the most.