Poll: Have you started using RCS on your iPhone?

Apple recently caved to pressure from users, lawmakers, and Google to bring RCS messaging to the iPhone. This feature essentially allows users to enable modern messaging features such as read receipts, typing indicators, and more when texting with Android users. While the infamous green bubble isn’t going anywhere, at least Apple is finally letting Android and iPhone users chat like it’s 2024.

Still, RCS on iPhones is missing a crucial feature. RCS chats between Android and iOS users aren’t end-to-end encrypted right now. It’s a security feature only iMessage users can enjoy for now. Your private device information is also shared with the carrier since RCS texts don’t pass through Apple’s servers like iMessage.

Have you started using RCS on your iPhone? 3059 votes Yes 66 % No 34 %

So what we were wondering is if you’ve started using RCS on your iPhone or not. The protocol is only enabled once you update to iOS 18 and follow these steps to activate RCS on your iPhone. If you’re an iPhone user, let us know if you’re already using RCS on your device by voting in the poll above, on our YouTube channel, or on X (formerly Twitter). We’d also like to know about your experience, so feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Not into the whole RCS hype? My colleague Ryan Haines has some good arguments to convince you to jump onto the bandwagon.

