Poll: Do you like the new Google dialer?

Google has been rolling out a major visual and functional refresh to its Phone app, and people aren’t shy about sharing how they feel. Between the Material 3 Expressive makeover and the flashy new Calling Cards feature, the humble Google dialer has suddenly become one of the most talked-about Google apps of the year.

Reddit threads are packed with strong reactions. Some say the redesign is amazing, with bigger buttons, a bolder look, and full-screen contact photos when calls come in. Calling Cards, in particular, are winning praise. They let you swap the old circular thumbnail for a full-screen picture and stylized text, much like Apple’s Contact Posters. For fans, it makes the experience of taking a call feel modern and personal instead of bland.

What do you think of the new Google dialer? 93 votes I'm a big fan of the changes 42 % I like some aspects of it 31 % I don’t like it at all 19 % I really don't care 8 %

But others are a lot less impressed. Common complaints include noticeable lag when tapping the speakerphone button, clunky navigation with contacts now harder to reach, and important actions like “hold” being buried behind a three-dot menu. The change from swipe-up to swipe-right for answering calls has also tripped people up, breaking years of muscle memory. And while some welcome the larger touch targets, plenty of users describe the new look as wasteful or trashy.

Some people resist change, but it’s perfectly fair to feel you enjoyed the app as it was and that the tinkering was unnecessary. We want to know where you stand. Is the new Google dialer a smart upgrade or a step in the wrong direction?

Let us know your view in the poll above, and tell us your reasons in the comments section below.

