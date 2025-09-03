Polar's new minimalist fitness band is a subscription-free alternative to Whoop

Polar

TL;DR Polar has launched the Polar Loop, a minimalist fitness band without a display or a subscription fee.

The device tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and recovery and syncs data to the Polar Flow app.

It is available now for $199 in the US and €179 outside of the US, with shipping beginning September 10.

Wearables usually fight for attention with brighter screens and smarter features, but the new Polar Loop takes the opposite approach. The company best known for its sports watches packed with displays, GPS, and training tools introduces the Polar Loop, a wearable designed to disappear into daily life. At $179.90, it enters the same discreet tracking category dominated by Whoop, with a screen-free, noninvasive wearable for subtle fitness tracking.

The Polar Loop doesn’t reinvent the wheel. It covers the core metrics most users care about, including daily steps and general activity, as well as heart rate, sleep quality, and recovery through Polar’s Precision Prime sensor tech. For workouts, users can either start a session manually in the Polar Flow app or rely on the device’s automatic workout detection. Polar also bakes in practical perks: four weeks of onboard memory and up to eight days of battery life. That’s shorter than the Whoop 5’s claimed 14-day runtime, though real-world use varies widely for both devices.

In terms of fit, the textile band is lightweight, flexible, and offered in three launch colors: Greige Sand, Night Black, and Brown Copper. Interchangeable bands are available separately for $29.99, or €19 outside of the US, letting users swap from muted tones to bolder styles without switching devices. Though not available at launch, the band will also eventually be available in three additional orange, green, and blue colorways.

Most importantly, unlike Whoop, which locks advanced features behind a subscription, the Loop includes everything out of the box. Polar also leans on its privacy stance as a selling point: no upsells, no selling of user data, and protections under EU privacy laws. In a market where concerns about data security continue to grow, that’s a notable promise.

The Polar Loop is available for pre-order now for $199 in the US or €179 outside of the US, with shipments beginning September 10. It’s a straightforward pitch: a discreet, screen-free wearable that blends Polar’s sports-science accuracy with the quiet simplicity of Whoop, without the ongoing monthly fee.

