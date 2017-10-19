Pokémon GO has a treat for all the players out there on a hunt to catch their favorite spooky spooky creatures this Halloween. In addition to Gastly, Drowzee and Cubone, other Ghost-type Pokémon like Sableye and Banette will be added to the game . Other spooky Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region will make their way into player’s Pokédex smartphone.

As seen with the Anniversary event back in July, players will be able to capture a special Pikachu wearing a new costume. If you’re jealous of the look of your little Pokémon friend, no worries: you will be able to dress up your avatar as well for this special occasion with the Mimikyu’s Disguise Hat.

The Halloween event will start on October 20 and run until November 2, and Niantic Labs has many treats in store for all players. You will earn extra Candy as rewards from catching, hatching and transferring your creatures; Candy bonus will also be doubled, and you can even get extra Candy by playing trick-or-treat with your Buddy Pokémon.

If all of that isn’t enough, there is one last perk for players to take advantage of: for a limited time the in-game shop will sell special boxes that contain precious items such as Raid Passes and Super Incubators.

Niantic Labs is offering it’s player base not just a rich event, but a redemption from the flop of the Anniversary event back in July. Some players sued Niantic for the bad management of the entire event, completely ruining the experience and enjoyment of many attending it. That’s why the company also announced new content is coming: by the end of the year, new monsters first seen in Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire video games will be introduced, starting from December.