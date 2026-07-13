This $185 pocket computer with a keyboard is a brilliant idea, and we're hoping it ships

TL;DR PocketMage is a crowdfunded pocket computer designed to help users write, code, and take notes without smartphone distractions.

It features a physical QWERTY keyboard, dual displays, an ESP32-S3 chip, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, USB-C, MicroSD support, and up to seven days of battery life.

Starting at $185, PocketMage is an exciting idea, but as a crowdfunding project, it may still face delays or never reach buyers.

It’s funny how the gadgets that promise to boost our productivity are often the very ones that distract us the most. You unlock your phone to jot down an idea, and five minutes later you’re watching YouTube Shorts or replying to messages you never meant to open. The PocketMage wants to be the antidote to that problem. At least, that’s the idea.

Talisman Design has launched a crowdfunding campaign for what it describes as a pocket-sized computer built for people who want to write, code, or take notes without all the usual smartphone distractions. Whether it ever reaches backers is another question. Crowdfunded hardware doesn’t always make it to the finish line, but it’s certainly one of the more interesting concepts to come along in a while.

Instead of another glass slab, the PocketMage looks like a miniature laptop that fits in your pocket. Flip it open, and you’re greeted by a 3.1-inch e-paper display for your main workspace, plus a smaller OLED screen that can show additional information without cluttering the main display. The e-paper panel should also make it much more comfortable to stare at for hours compared to the bright display on a phone.

The real highlight, though, is the keyboard. While most portable gadgets rely entirely on touchscreens, PocketMage includes a full physical QWERTY keyboard. For anyone who writes throughout the day, whether that’s meeting notes, journal entries, or snippets of code, that alone could be reason enough to find the idea appealing.

It’s powered by an ESP32-S3 microcontroller with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it better suited to lightweight tasks. There’s also a microSD card slot for expandable storage and USB-C for charging.

Talisman Design is also promising up to seven days of battery life, which, if that claim holds up in the real world, would make the PocketMage the sort of gadget that can be tossed into a bag and barely thought about when it comes to charging. And all of this starts at $185, which makes the idea even more tempting for anyone looking for a distraction-free pocket computer.

The device is expected to ship with apps for writing, journaling, and programming, along with a built-in terminal. Because the operating system is open source, the hope is that the community will contribute custom apps and features to expand its capabilities.

Of course, all of this comes with an important disclaimer. The PocketMage is still a crowdfunding project, not a finished product available to buy today. Hardware campaigns can run into manufacturing setbacks, certification hurdles, or, in some cases, never ship at all. Talisman Design has already warned that design revisions and regulatory approvals could affect its timeline.

Even so, the idea behind PocketMage is refreshing. In a world where every device is trying to do everything, there’s something appealing about a gadget that focuses on doing a handful of things well. Whether PocketMage becomes a real product or not, it’s the kind of concept that shows there’s still room for more focused, purpose-built devices.

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