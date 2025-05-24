I really want a pocket-sized Kindle Scribe

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

After a month of testing a handful of powerful e-readers, I’ve come to an annoying conclusion: Most of my reading (and note-taking) happens on my phone. This isn’t because it offers the best experience, but because it’s always with me. Whether I’m standing in line, waiting for pasta to boil, or winding down before bed, my phone is typically in my hand, and so is the Kindle app. Yet, I’d happily ditch my phone for reading if there were a truly portable alternative. The Kindle Scribe is too big and the Paperwhite doesn’t support a stylus. The Kobo Libra Colour is close, but doesn’t sync with my Kindle library. What I actually want is a compact, pocket-sized Kindle that supports a stylus.

Compact, capable, Kindle-connected

What I’m after is simple. I want a phone-sized e-ink device that’s slim, lightweight, and compact enough to carry everywhere. Full-size e-readers are great for long sessions on the couch, but I want to take my library on the go. The 6” display of the compact Kindle 2024 ($109.99 at Amazon) is small, but it doesn’t tuck away like my phone. I don’t even want to carry a bag, just an itty-bitty Kindle slipped into my back pocket.

Like typical e-readers, it should feature a glare-free display that mimics ink and paper with built-in front lighting, adjustable warmth and brightness, and a dark mode. So I can finally ditch my phone’s chaotic Notes app (which is a mess of to-do lists and nonsense reminders), I also want the mini e-reader to support a stylus. I’m fairly obsessed with distraction-free writing after testing the reMarkable Paper Pro ($629 at Amazon), and the idea of Ant-Manning that device into my palm is an attractive one. I don’t even care if this fictional e-ink reader is grayscale or color (though it might as well be color, while we’re dreaming).

Right now, my Kindle app lives on my phone. It gets a lot of use, but it’s not a great experience. The display isn’t optimized for long reading sessions and can lead to eye strain. Worse, though, are all the accompanying distractions that come with having my phone in my hand. Despite my best intentions of tucking into a book, sometimes it’s difficult to ignore the group text thread blowing up or the incessant notifications. The battery also drains extremely fast compared to an e-ink device. I love that I can take my Kindle on a trip and not think twice about battery until I get home. Conversely, if I’m not mindful, my Pixel 9 dies unexpectedly, and I’m left phoneless in public because I drained the last of my power reading about dragons again.

The Kindle app on my phone doesn't give me an e-ink experience and drains my battery.

As much as I’d love to leave Amazon behind, I have years of purchased books, synced highlights, and saved notes. I also already own a variety of Kindle devices, and I value that I can move seamlessly from Kindle to Kindle to the Kindle app without losing my page. That convenience is hard to beat. Even as I test and fall for other brands like Kobo and Boox, I inevitably end up back with Kindle — or at least the Kindle app on those readers. With that said, I’d be tempted to finally cut the cord if the perfect device landed on my desk.

I don’t need a new phone or a new tablet. I just need a small e-reader with an e-ink display, solid battery life, stylus support, and unfettered access to my Kindle library. Basically, I’m after a Boox Palma 2 ($299.99 at Amazon) with a stylus. I just want a pocket-sized device built for reading first and capable of capturing thoughts as they come to me.