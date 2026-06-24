AYANEO shares more details about the Pocket Micro 2, and we see improvements

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR AYANEO has shared design details of the Pocket Micro 2.

It will come with recessed joysticks and redesigned shoulder buttons for improved ergonomics.

The Pocket Micro 2 will be officially unveiled on June 26.

AYANEO continues teasing its upcoming Pocket Micro 2 gaming handheld, and it seems the company is following in the footsteps of the original Pocket Micro for the controls.

In a new X post, the company has teased the device’s controls, and yes, it will come with joysticks just like the Pocket Micro. However, it seems AYANEO has also taken customer feedback on the joysticks into account. The Pocket Micro 2 will feature recessed TMR joysticks, which should mean you get the advantage of joystick controls without the problems of the original Pocket Micro’s tall joysticks.

The original Pocket Micro faced criticism for its joysticks, which led AYANEO to introduce the Pocket Micro Classic without them. The company may release a Pocket Micro 2 Classic for users who don’t want joysticks on their handheld. However, if that happens, it’ll be somewhere down the line.

Another X post also teased the design of the shoulder buttons on the upcoming handheld. AYANEO is opting for a new recessed design for its shoulder buttons to make them more comfortable to use. The company also says it’ll prevent accidental triggering.

We already know the Pocket Micro 2 will come with a Snapdragon processor and a larger 3,950mAh battery. However, we are still waiting for more details about the device, including display specs, memory configurations, and, most importantly, pricing. It is likely that the Pocket Micro 2 will be more expensive than its predecessor due to rising memory and storage costs.

The good news is that AYANEO has announced it will officially unveil the device on June 26, so we don’t have to wait too long to learn more.

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