The AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 could fix one of the biggest problems with its predecessor

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR AYANEO has confirmed some specs for the upcoming Pocket Micro 2.

It will come with a Snapdragon processor, and a much bigger, 3,950mAh battery.

It will also feature improved ergonomics and more comfortable controls.

AYANEO recently started teasing a refresh to its original Pocket Micro gaming handheld, aptly named the Pocket Micro 2. While the original teaser didn’t give any real details about the device, the company is now sharing some of its specs.

In posts on X (1, 2, 3) AYANEO has shared some of the core details about the handheld. The Pocket Micro 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon processor instead of the MediaTek Helio G99 in the Pocket Micro. The company claims this will be a “major leap forward,” but hasn’t yet specified which Snapdragon chipset it will use.

AYANEO / X

AYANEO is also addressing one of the biggest pain points of the Pocket Micro: battery life. The company has confirmed that the Pocket Micro 2 will pack in a 3,950mAh battery compared to the 2,600mAh unit in its predecessor. This could mean you’ll be able to play games on the Pocket Micro 2 for much longer before needing to charge it.

The Pocket Micro 2 will also feature improved ergonomics, which could mean that AYANEO is stepping away from the boxy design of the original. However, it could also mean it will just make the device more comfortable to hold while sticking with the same overall design. The company also said that the handheld will come with more comfortable controls. Users who found the original handheld’s controls slightly cumbersome could be in for a better experience.

There are still questions left to answer, however. We don’t yet know the display specs or the amount of RAM the Pocket Micro 2 will have. What’s more, with the rising prices of RAM and storage, it’s highly likely that the Pocket Micro 2 could be more expensive.

Still, if you’re in the market for a premium retro handheld gaming device, you may want to wait for the Pocket Micro 2 to be launched. It certainly looks like it’ll be official sooner rather than later.

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