Plex launches its rental service with some award-winning movies

TL;DR Plex now offers movie rentals, allowing its free subscribers to pay extra for premium titles.

30-day rental prices start at $3.99.

The rental marketplace is currently only available to US subscribers.

The free streaming service Plex just launched a new feature that should appeal to film lovers. Alongside a sizable catalog of free TV shows, movies, and live channels, Plex now allows for movie rentals through the platform, with a host of award-winning titles already available.

Since launching its ad-supported streaming service in 2019, Plex has aimed to be a one-stop entertainment service, even letting you create a movie watchlist from titles on alternative streaming platforms. By introducing its own movie rental service, you can now get access to Hollywood blockbusters such as Barbie and Wonka directly through Plex.

Prices of Plex rentals vary and start at $3.99. This gives you 30 days to begin watching the movie. Once you begin a rented title, you have 48 hours to finish it. Once those 48 hours are up, you’ll need to re-rent if you want to watch it again. However, you can re-watch a rented film as many times as you like during that 48-hour period, so just leave it on repeat if you like!

This launch was both expected and a long time coming. It was first hinted at by Plex back in 2020 and then again in 2023. Last month, Plex executives revealed that the platform’s rental marketplace would be coming in early February. Today’s Barbie-themed launch met that schedule.

Plex rentals are only available to US subscribers for now. Plex apologetically acknowledged this in its launch announcement but didn’t give any further commitment as to whether it would become available more globally.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments