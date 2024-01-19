Plex will let you rent and buy movies and TV shows starting next month

TL;DR Plex is finally ready to launch its marketplace for renting and purchasing movies and TV shows.

The launch is planned for early February.

Plex is also gearing up for a major UX refresh.

Plex is gearing up for a new store launch in early February, as reported by Lowpass (via The Verge). Executives told Janko Roettgers, the author of the entertainment newsletter, that the marketplace will let users purchase and rent movies and TV shows.

Plex has reportedly lined up most studios for the launch and has made “plans to complete the catalog soon after.” The store will also make use of Plex features like Watchlists.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the media streamer’s plans to add purchases and rentals. The platform first announced intentions for a marketplace launch in 2020, followed by another announcement in 2023. Now, it looks like Plex might finally be ready to launch its TVOD (transactional video-on-demand) store.

Roettgers also reports that Plex is planning a “pretty major UX refresh.” The information was confirmed to him by the company’s Chief Product Officer, Scott Olechowski.

Furthermore, you can also expect more social features on Plex this year, like Public Profiles.

We’ve reached out to Plex to confirm these developments and will update our readers when we know more.

