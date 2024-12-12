Hot VR sale: Save over $250 on the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

Stepping into the VR world can get expensive really quickly. For example, the PlayStation VR2 usually costs $549.99, by itself. Today, we’re taking a look at an amazing deal on the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle, which usually costs $599.99. Amazon has this bundle on sale for just $349! Get the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle for just $349.99

This is a new record-low price, which means it’s the cheapest we’ve seen this bundle go for. In fact, this is the first time we’ve seen the PlayStation VR2 go for, period. Bundle or not! The included game is really just a cherry on top.

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

The PlayStation VR2, otherwise known as PSVR2, is a great virtual reality headset. The only important factor to keep in mind is that it requires a PlayStation 5. If you have the popular console, you’ll be able to enjoy an immersive experience that competes only with the best.

The headset comes with 4K HDR OLED panels, featuring a 2,000 × 2,040 resolution and a 110-degree field of view. The PlayStation VR2 comes with Fresnel lenses, which can be adjusted with an IPD dial. This will ensure you can better control eye distance matching. Eye-tracking technology will also help provide more responsive and natural movement. It even features haptic feedback, further improving immersion with subtle vibrations.

The four cameras in the headset eliminate the need for external cameras, which is definitely a nice upgrade. All you need is a single slim cable, which connects to the main console.

The Orb controllers are also an industry favorite among VR aficionados. They are good-looking, comfortable, and very functional. These feature touch controls and haptic feedback, too, making for a much more immersive and intuitive experience.

You might want to sign up for this offer sooner rather than later. Again, we’ve never seen the PlayStation VR2 hit these record-low prices in the past, and PlayStation products are not commonly discounted. Get yours while you can!

Extra deals: The PlayStation 5 Slim is also on sale

Maybe you don’t have a PlayStation 5 console, which is an issue, as it’s a requirement to use the PlayStation VR2. Lucky for you, the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and Disc Edition are both on sale. And you’ll also get another game bundled with these offers: Fortnite Cobalt Star.

The PlayStation 5 is a great gaming console, offering a broad portfolio of games, including most AAA titles. Performance is outstanding, delivering great graphics without hiccups. These also come with a 1TB SSD, enough to store a good amount of games. And if you need an entertainment hub, the PlayStation 5 also has access to streaming apps!

If you’re not sure which of the two PlayStation 5 Slim versions to pick, the main difference is that one has a BluRay disc player, while the other one relies solely on digital downloads. I happen to prefer saving money on the Digital Edition, as I rarely ever buy physical games anymore. That said, some of you might still prefer the physical experience, and it has its benefits. Another less significant difference is that the Disc Edition is slightly thicker at 96mm, instead of 80mm.

