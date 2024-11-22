Black Friday finally delivers PlayStation DualSense Controller deal

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Contrary to the pronouncements of some online outlets, today isn’t Black Friday. But with some of the deals that are already running, it might as well be. The biggest sale of the year is often the time you see discounts on products that aren’t on sale at any other time. The PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller is a perfect example, almost never dropping much below $70 on Amazon. If you check it out today, you can pick it up for just $54. PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $54 ($21 off)

The offer is available on all colorways of the controller, with some discounted as much as $30. Just use one of the price trackers, such as CamelCamelCamel, to see how rare this type of markdown is on the device.

Don’t have a PlayStation to connect the controller to? Amazon also has Black Friday deals to help you with that. The PlayStation 5 Slim is also hitting a record-low price from the retail giant, on offer for only $424 today ($75 off). If you’re happy with the Digital Edition of the console, it’s subject to the same Black Friday savings at just $374. You could treat yourself to very merry holidays indeed.

These Amazon deals can come and go at a moment’s notice, so check them out while you can via the widgets and links above.

