A PlayStation-branded fitness tracker exists, and I want one

TL;DR Sony has announced a PlayStation-themed fitness tracker today.

The wearable commemorates the 10th anniversary of the PlayStation brand’s launch in China.

The tracker is reportedly a customized version of the Xiaomi Band 9 Pro.

Sony celebrated the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation last year by offering a limited edition PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and several accessories. Now, the company is celebrating its anniversary in one market with a rather interesting release.

Sony marked the 10th anniversary of the PlayStation division’s launch in China by releasing a PlayStation-branded fitness tracker in the country (h/t: IT Home). This is apparently the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro rather than a brand-new wearable. Check out the image below, posted via the PlayStation China Weibo account.

The picture reveals that this wearable comes with a PlayStation-themed strap featuring the familiar face button icons and the PlayStation logo. Users also get what seems to be a plain black strap, a commemorative card, and a charging cable. It’s unclear whether there are also software tweaks to reflect the PlayStation branding.

For what it’s worth, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro brings a 1.74-inch OLED screen, an aluminum frame, and 5ATM water resistance. The device also sports the expected health tracking features (heart rate/SpO2/sleep/period), support for over 150 sports modes, and GPS tracking.

Colleague Ryan Haines praised the $80 device in his Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro review. He specifically pointed to the “excellent” battery life (a claimed 21 days), helpful phone controls, and simple controls. However, Ryan took issue with the “tricky” pairing, the proprietary charger, and the lack of NFC.

We’ve asked Xiaomi for more details about this PlayStation-themed wearable, including pricing and plans for wider availability. We’ll update the article when the manufacturer gets back to us. Nevertheless, we hope this fitness tracker is available in more countries, but you probably shouldn’t hold your breath.

