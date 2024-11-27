The PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition drops to a new record-low price of just $424!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Winter break is coming, and I don’t know about you, but my fondest childhood memories involve playing video games way too much over the holiday vacations. If you want to relive old times, or are getting ready to gift the kids a console, the PlayStation 5 Slim is on sale right now. PlayStation 5 consoles don’t go on sale often, so it’s a treat to be able to get the Disc Edition at just $424, a new record-low price for this product. Buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition for just $424

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a Black Friday deal, and the discount applies to the PS5 Slim Disc Edition. We’re focusing on this model because we know it’s more popular, but you can also save a bunch if you get the Digital Edition, which is currently just $374 from Amazon. If you need help picking between the two, we have a PS5 Disc vs PS5 Digital Edition comparison here.

There is no going wrong with the PlayStation 5, and there is a reason it’s so popular. It has a broad portfolio of available games, including some of the best AAA titles out there. It can output great graphics without an issue. Additionally, the PlayStation 5 Slim is the newer, better-designed, smaller model from late 2023. It’s only really beaten by the just-released PlayStation 5 Pro.

Performance should be the same as older PS5 models, but there is one department where the Slim models beat their predecessors. The PlayStation 5 Slim consoles come with a 1TB SSD, a nice upgrade over the 825GB SSDs included in the past.

Act quickly if you’re thinking of taking advantage of these deals on the PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. You have until August 5, and the clock is ticking! Keep in mind that PS5 deals don’t come often, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen the PlayStation 5 Slim reach.

Make sure to get your PlayStation 5 Slim sooner rather than later! Again, Sony’s popular consoles very rarely go on sale, and this is the first time it has dropped this low.

Extra deal: Get an extra PlayStation DualSense Controller for $54!

Gaming by yourself is excellent, but sometimes you want to get down with your friends and family. If you’re looking to get an extra controller, the PlayStation DualSense Controller is also on sale for $54!

We were actually pretty excited to see this deal some days ago, as these PS5 controllers rarely go on sale. And when they do, they rarely go under about $70. You’re definitely double-dipping on rare savings today!

