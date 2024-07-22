Play Protect could soon let users rescan apps without uninstalling offending apps (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Store’s Play Protect feature could soon get a new Rescan button.

It will let users rescan installed apps without uninstalling harmful apps identified in a previous run.

The feature could be useful in cases where the feature incorrectly labels an app as harmful.

Google is working on adding a Rescan button to the Play Store’s Play Protect feature. This feature could let users run another scan without uninstalling harmful apps detected in a previous scan. The feature is currently in development, but we’ve managed to get an early look at it in version 41.9.17 of the Google Play Store.

Play Protect on the Google Play Store lets you scan your device for potentially harmful apps. If it detects an app that violates Google’s Unwanted Software Policy, it alerts you and presents an option to uninstall it.

In its current form, Play Protect forces you to uninstall harmful apps as soon as they’re detected and doesn’t let you run another scan until you remove the offending app from your device. This behavior can be annoying in cases where it incorrectly labels an app as harmful and doesn’t let you scan the remaining apps until you uninstall it.

Current UI without Rescan button Updated UI with Rescan button

With the upcoming Rescan button, you will be able to run another scan without uninstalling potentially harmful apps detected in a previous scan. It will be particularly useful for those who install apps from third-party sources that are often mislabeled as harmful.

As mentioned earlier, the Rescan button is not available in the current Google Play Store release. It will likely arrive with a future update, and we’ll let you know as soon as it starts rolling out.

