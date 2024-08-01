Google Play could soon help you fix Play Protect certification issues (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play could soon get a new feature to help fix Play Protect certification issues.

The feature is currently in development, but we’ve managed to get an early look at it in the latest Google Play Store release.

The upcoming “Fix device issue” button will run a few checks to address Play Protect certification issues or provide details about why a device is not certified.

Google Play might soon help users fix issues resulting in a failed Play Protect certification. We’ve spotted an upcoming feature in Google Play Store version 42.1.21 that could either address the Play Protect certification error or provide details about why a device is not certified.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The latest Play Store release includes evidence suggesting that Google could add a new “Fix device issue” button to the Play Protect certification option in the Play Store settings. This button will likely appear on devices that fail the Play Protect certification, and let users address the issue by performing a few checks.

As you can see in the following video, the feature delivered a “Couldn’t fix device certification issue” on our test device. It also showed a “Reason code” that states the device did not meet Play Integrity requirements, along with a link to a support page highlighting how users can fix Play Protect certification status issues.

At the moment, we are unaware of the checks the feature runs to fix the Play Protect certification issue. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details. Until then, if you’re getting a Play Protect certification error on your device, you may want to try registering your device by submitting your Google Services Framework Android ID on this Device registration page.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments