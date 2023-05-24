Play Games for PC Beta opens up to Europe and New Zealand

TL;DR Google’s Play Games for PC Beta is heading to Europe and New Zealand.

The service had only been available to 13 countries until now.

Over 100 Android games are available to play on PC.

Google’s Play Games for PC Beta has gotten its biggest expansion to date. The service is now available in throughout Europe and New Zealand.

First launched in January 2022, the Play Games for PC Beta is a service that brings Android games to PC. Initially, it was only available to a select number of countries including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea. Since then, the platform has slowly grown to more countries like Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and the US. It also switched from being a closed beta to an open beta.

According to 9to5Google, the company now lists even more supported countries which include Europe and New Zealand. Here are all the new countries that have just been added:

Austria

France

Lithuania

Romania

Belgium

Georgia

Luxembourg

San Marino

Estonia

Latvia

United Kingdom Bosnia and Herzegovina

Germany

Macedonia

Serbia

Bulgaria

Greece

Malta

Slovakia

Poland

Turkey Croatia

Hungary

Moldova

Slovenia

Cyprus

Iceland

Monaco

Spain

Finland

Liechtenstein

New Zealand Czech Republic

Ireland

Netherlands + Netherlands Antilles

Sweden

Denmark

Italy

Norway

Switzerland

Portugal

Ukraine

Altogether, the Play Games for PC Beta is now available in 56 countries. According to Google, the platform offers over 100 games with more being added regularly.

If you want to try the service, at minimum, you’ll need a PC running on Windows 10, an SSD with 10GB of free space, 8GB of RAM, an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or better, and four CPU physical cores. You’ll also need to have a Windows admin account and have hardware virtualization turned on.

