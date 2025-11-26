Hot deals: Plaud Note and NotePin AI voice recorders drop to record-low prices!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Plaud Note and NotePin AI Voice Recorders are catching attention with their fantastic note-taking features and a deal that’s hard to resist. Right now, you can snag either of these handy devices for $127.20, down from their usual price of $159. That’s a 20% savings off the manufacturer’s retail price, making it the lowest price ever. Plaud Note AI Voice Recorder for $127.20 (20% off) Plaud NotePin AI Voice Recorder for $127.20 (20% off)

Plaud Note

Plaud Note AI Voice Recorder Plaud Note AI Voice Recorder Effortlessly capture and transcribe every meeting, call, lecture, or voice memo with this credit‑card sized AI recorder. Dual‑mode precision mics ensure crisp audio on your phone or in person, and the onboard AI (powered by GPT‑4.1, o3‑mini, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Gemini 2.5 Pro) instantly transforms recordings into searchable, summarized notes in over 112 languages—empowering you to stay present while PLAUD does the note‑taking work for you. See price at Amazon Save $31.80 Black Friday Deal!

Let’s start with the Plaud Note. This recorder is more than just a regular gadget. Its aluminum-alloy body is both stylish and lightweight, with 64GB of storage to handle around 480 hours of recordings. It’s perfect for capturing everything from ambient noise to phone calls. The AI capabilities are impressive, giving you transcription in a whopping 112 languages and the ability to summarize content into meeting minutes, to-do lists, and even mind maps. Access to these AI features is through a companion app, which is super user-friendly.

When it comes to battery life, the Plaud Note has you covered with about 30 hours of continuous recording per charge. The built-in app also supports neat features like speaker labeling and audio trimming. Reviewers have praised the device for its transcription accuracy and compact design, dishing out a solid 4.5-star rating. With such a tempting Black Friday deal, this might be the perfect time to add the Plaud Note AI Voice Recorder to your tech arsenal.

Plaud NotePin

Plaud NotePin AI Voice Recorder Plaud NotePin AI Voice Recorder A pill‑sized, versatile AI voice recorder you can clip, pin, strap, or wear as a necklace—ready at a moment’s notice. With a tap it captures in-person conversations, transcribes in 112+ languages, auto‑summarizes with speaker labels, and stores everything securely in the PLAUD app and cloud. Boasting 20 hours of continuous recording and effortless one‑press operation, it’s ideal for journalists, students, creatives, and pros who need reliable, hands‑free minutes. See price at Amazon Save $31.80 Black Friday Deal!

The Plaud NotePin costs the same, and it also gets the same discount today. The main difference with this one is the design. It isn’t as thin, but it has a smaller size and can be attached to yourself, essentially making it a wearable device.

The only other main difference is that the Note has the ability to easily record calls. This feature may not be as important to you, though. And if you prefer the ability to attach the device to your clothing, the NotePin will definitely be a better alternative.

