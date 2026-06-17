Forget basic transcriptions: An upcoming wearable wants to power autonomous AI agents

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Plaud plans to launch a new wearable later this year that is designed to feed data directly into autonomous AI agents.

CEO Nathan Xu revealed the upcoming wearable will target an eight-to-12-hour battery life and potential cellular connectivity, while the company is also experimenting with personalized AI that learns from users over time.

Driven by its two million global users, Plaud projects an eye-popping $500 million in sales for 2026, even though half the year has already passed.

While the experiences with the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1 left many wondering if dedicated consumer AI hardware was dead on arrival, one company has quietly been proving that there is real money to be made in ambient voice capture. Plaud Inc., the startup behind a successful lineup of AI-powered note-taking devices, is planning to launch a brand-new wearable device later this year that integrates directly with AI agents.

According to a Bloomberg report, Plaud’s upcoming wearable marks a strategic shift for the startup, moving from purely reactive transcription tools to hardware designed to feed data into autonomous AI agents. The ambitious product roadmap comes with massive financial expectations: the company projects an eye-popping $500 million in sales for 2026 — even with half the year already gone!

Specifics regarding the new wearable’s price, design, or exact release date remain under wraps for now. However, Plaud’s co-founder and CEO, Mr. Nathan Xu, says the new wearable will have a battery that lasts at least eight hours, if not 12. The device could also have cellular connectivity, so users can access its AI features more quickly and avoid friction with Plaud’s current hardware lineup.

The company is also working on a few experiments where Plaud’s AI can gradually learn more about its users and suggest more personalized responses over time, similar to how ChatGPT works.

Plaud has already managed to carve out a surprisingly lucrative niche with its existing hardware, including the credit-card-sized Plaud Note, which snaps to the back of a phone via MagSafe, and the pill-shaped Plaud NotePin, which can be worn as a brooch, pendant, or wristband. Both devices start at a relatively accessible $159 and rely on a companion smartphone app to transcribe and summarize audio.

What separates Plaud from its struggling hardware peers is its focus on a clear utility: local, reliable ambient capture for busy professionals. Rather than ambitiously trying to replace the smartphone, Plaud treats its current hardware as a specialized input pipeline for models like GPT, Claude, and Gemini.

As importantly, Plaud’s current business model doesn’t entirely gatekeep its core functionality behind a monthly subscription paywall, offering a free tier with 300 minutes of transcription per month. This has dramatically lowered the barrier to entry (albeit at the cost of recurring revenue), allowing the company to build a hardware footprint that it now intends to leverage.

This strategy is paying off as the company has quietly amassed over two million global users. Interestingly, Plaud’s business is heavily concentrated in just three major regions, with the US, Japan, and Europe accounting for nearly 80% of its total market share.

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